Robert Farrell: What quote, lyric or line from a movie inspires you?

“I read Andy Grove’s ‘Only the Paranoid Survive,’ and I continue to subscribe to that–in fact, I’ll look right behind me right now! I think you always got to be scared and aware of your competition, of the market, and be in a continual state of figuring out where you are going to take the company next. Resting on your laurels, resting on your successes, resting on good financial performance, is a real dangerous thing to do. I think you got to be always looking forward at what you are going to do next and be paranoid of all those around you who could change those results.” — Robert Farrell