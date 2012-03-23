advertisement
Pete Selleck: What was the last big thing you learned?

By Pete Selleck1 minute Read

“Well, right now I am learning how to communicate in the Spanish language. Language skills are very important while working abroad, in order to properly demonstrate respect, not only for your employees, but also your customers. Having operated in a second language while working in Europe over the past 10 years, I’m now trying to learn Spanish, so I can communicate effectively when I work in Mexico with our colleagues and customers there.” — Pete Selleck

