Michael Mack: What was the last big thing you learned?

By Michael Mack1 minute Read

“The last big thing I learned… it would have to do with being willing to simultaneously trust my wisdom, trust the depth of that, and recognize at the same time that as I get wiser, I also see an increasing opportunity to learn.” — Michael Mack

