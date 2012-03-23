Nancy Lee Gioia: How do you re-inspire exhausted team members?

“One of the biggest things of a team leader is that your team is inspired throughout the journey. One of the things about new technology and innovation is that it is a marathon; it’s not a speed race. So what you have to do though is recognize milestones along the way and celebrate each one of those. So before people become tired, just make sure they know, ‘Hey great job; now we got to go further, but that was a great contribution.’ Those are the little things that I learned from some great leaders that really help me keep my team going on the marathon.” — Nancy Lee Gioia
