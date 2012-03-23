advertisement
Joel Peterson: How do you reinspire exhausted team members?

By Joel Peterson1 minute Read

“Re-energizing an exhausted team is an important thing to do. And you do this three ways. First, by giving them breaks, making sure they get time to catch their breath. Secondly, by recognizing achievements of the various members. Thirdly, by celebrating their success along the way.” — Joel Peterson

