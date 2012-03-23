Steven J. Greenbaum: How do you change the strategic direction of your business?

“When you are considering changing the direction of your business, one of the best things to do is take a look at changes in consumer needs–what your customer may be doing differently, what they may want or need compared to how you might be providing the service you have always provided today, and then ultimately, technology, and how technology might enable you to provide a better experience for your customer or make it easier for them to do business with you–really not that difficult and it’s a foundation for driving your business in a whole new direction.” — Steven J. Greenbaum