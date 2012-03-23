Nancy Lee Gioia: Why is team work important?

“To bring forward new technology, like electrification in vehicles. And moving it from just a niche to mass market, requires a tremendous amount of teamwork and collaboration, not only within the auto industry, but between the auto industry, with the governments, with our consumers, our dealer network, everybody has to become involved. As we make this work, this is what adds value. And at the end of the day, it’s making it work for the customer, that is the most important thing.” — Nancy Lee Gioia