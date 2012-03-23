Diana Tremblay: Can a team lead themselves?

“Absolutely. Empowered teams can get fantastic results. What you need to do with a team, I think, is you need to make sure they understand the objective, that they have the resources to do the project, that people know why it is important that they are working on that project, and that you’re there to be a resource to help them if they get stuck. Other that, just get out of their way and let the team go. and I think you’d be absolutely amazed at the results that they’ll turn in, far exceeding maybe even what you thought was possible in the beginning.” — Diana Tremblay
