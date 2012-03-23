Bjorn Rebney: How do you re-inspire exhausted team members?

“I re-inspire exhausted team members by reminding them where we’ve come from, reminding them how far we’ve come in a 2 to 3 year period–that ultimately as a team, we’re hitting our projections, ultimately as a team, we are accomplishing what we set out to accomplish. And making them aware of the fact that even though we are a large company, we are still relatively small and that they are in at the ground level. So get re-energized, get into gear on a Saturday or a Sunday. And ultimately, together, we are going to get to the promise land and that there aren’t that many of us in the mix at this point.” — Bjorn Rebney