Amy Matto: How do you re-inspire exhausted team members?

“When my team is exhausted, there are five cardinal rules I follow: show them appreciation, email them something like, ‘Thank you for being awesome’–it goes a long way. Do little things to show you care; get them lunch, bring in donuts, find out what motivates them. Create an uplifting, positive, happy work employment environment. Be flexible to your employees’ needs–you’ve got to roll up your sleeves and show them that they are doing important work by helping them with a task. Lastly, talk to them about where they see themselves fitting into the future of the company; you’ll learn a lot and they will feel valued.” — Amy Matto