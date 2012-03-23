Michael Mack: What quote, lyric or line from a movie inspires you?

“My favorite quote is from a book by Marianne Williamson called ‘Return to Love.’ And I will just read the first part of this quote. ‘My deepest fear is not that I am inadequate. My deepest fear is that I am powerful beyond measure. It’s my light, not my darkness, that most frightens me.’ I have always been highly analytic and always focused very much on the facts. And this quote is a great remainder for me to trust the wisdom of my intuition.” — Michael Mack