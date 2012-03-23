Josh Bersin: How do you comeback from a job or project loss?

“So we always have periods of time in our career that we do something that doesn’t work, we have a job that doesn’t work, we have a manager that doesn’t work. The #1 factor in coming back from that is admitting what wrong, to yourself and to others, and simply move beyond it. People know you will have mistakes and that projects and programs will sometimes fail. And you move beyond that by admitting what went wrong and moving forward.” — Josh Bersin