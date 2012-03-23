advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

John P. Kotter: How do you renew your creative spark?

By John P. Kotter1 minute Read

“Because I have these outlandish thoughts about what is possible in 10 or 20 or 30 years, that’s going to require a lot of innovation, constant learning, and creativity. And I am so emotionally attached to those possibilities for 10, 20, 30 years from now that I think it just automatically keeps the spark.” — John P. Kotter

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life