Todd Simon: How open is your open door policy?

By Todd Simon1 minute Read

“Well, we’re a family-owned business. We want the owners of the company and the senior management of the company to be accessible at all times; we even have a function key on all of our computers that pops opens up a window that allows anyone on the team to send a suggestion directly to me, any time, 24 hours a day. There is no such thing as an open-door policy that’s too open.” — Todd Simon

