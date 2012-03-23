John H. (Jack) Zenger D.B.A : Can openness to change be developed?

“Create a positive culture where people tend to focus on positive comments rather than negative comments. Secondly, ask people for their idea, ask Bill and Mary and Joe what they each think about this proposal. And then encourage people to look at the positive side first, rather than beginning with any negative or contrarian point of views. Finally, the leader can just simply conclude by saying, ‘I’d like to hear somebody that has a differing point of view on this,’ which signals that you really do care.” — John H. (Jack) Zenger