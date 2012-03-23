advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Yasmina Zaidman: What is social innovation?

By Yasmina Zaidman1 minute Read

“Solving major global challenges like poverty requires innovation, breakthrough ideas that can fundamentally change how the world works. But innovation means the risk of failure. And a fear of failure can keep people from acting on great ideas. The world needs innovations. So before you embark, look at failure–look at it hard–and then, do it anyway.” — Yasmina Zaidman

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life