Renee Kuriyan Wittemyer: What is social innovation?

“Social innovation holds great potential to transform economies, to fuel innovation, which is very important to Intel, and to improve the lives of people around the world. And so, we have three different areas that we focus that on: one is around social entrepreneurship, and really creating social enterprises. The second is developing technology solutions, which is what Intel does, to tackle social challenges. And then the third is really partnering and creating an enabling ecosystem under which social innovation can flourish.” — Renee Kuriyan Wittemyer