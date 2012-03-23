advertisement
Pete Selleck: What is the business case for generosity?

By Pete Selleck1 minute Read

“Generosity, in the end, is simply the consequence of respect. At Michelin, we seek to optimize the amount of respect we pay to the universe and our stake holders. Now, who are our stake holders? The first stake holders are always our customers, but it also includes our employees, our shareholders, the communities in we operate, and all of the other people who have an important interest in our company.” — Pete Selleck

