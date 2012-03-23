advertisement
Tom Adamski: What is the business case for generosity?

By Tom Adamski1 minute Read

“Generosity in an agency is an interesting topic. You have two currencies in an agency; you have ideas and you have time. Being generous with both of those are really the basis for trusted relationships, both colleague to colleague, and from staff to client. So the challenge is how do you model that. And it’s up to the executives to model generosity with time and generosity with ideas, out on the floor, in midst of the agency, and in front of the clients.” — Tom Adamski

