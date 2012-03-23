Steve Jones : How do you prioritize your day?

“I prioritize my day, by focusing on the things that are most tangible and that are going to result in the best overall success for the business. Whether it is coming across an unexpected moment in the field, on the way to film something else, and taking the time to set up and capture the moment. Or it’s in the office, with an unexpected business opportunity shows up. We try to seize that opportunity, not procrastinate, jump on it and makes things happen.” –Steve Jones