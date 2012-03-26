advertisement
Michael Mack: How do you reinspire exhausted team members?

By Michael Mack1 minute Read

“Well, I reinspire exhausted team members the same way I reinspire myself. It’s often not related to rest or being physically tired; it’s related to finding my passion. So I encourage myself, as I encourage others, to find a place for wholeheartedness.” — Michael Mack

