Suzanne Greco: How do you make people less afraid to share ideas?

By Suzanne Greco1 minute Read

“Team building sessions. We gather all of the stakeholder within the organization together to taste product, talk about product, and really, at the end of the day, everybody is a Subway customer and their idea is really important.” — Suzanne Greco

