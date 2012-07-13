Hans Vestberg: How do you prepare for a meeting?

“When it comes to meetings and preparing for that, it doesn’t matter if it’s a meeting with the UN, with a large operator, CEO, or Chairman, or if I have an internal meeting–in all cases, I know that the energy and the engagement in every discussion is extremely important. And the concentration on a topic; you need to be present in every meeting you do. And then of course, it’s always great to have a purpose of a meeting and an ending for it, but it’s even more important to be present and have an engagement on the topic you’re doing, to create an environment and energy around that meeting, so everybody goes from there, ‘That’s great; we can take it forward!’ ” — Hans Vestberg
