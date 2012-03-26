Frédéric Brunner: How do you move from brainstorm to execution?

“Well, deciding to execute an idea is a bit like deciding to climb a difficult mountain: you have to be ready before you take the trip. I think there are two key things: one, you should know why–why you are climbing and why that mountain. Too many trips fail because people discover late that they are not made for climbing or this is the wrong mountain. And two is you must know from beginning to end what you need; surprises in the middle can kill a journey. It takes a second to decide on an idea; it takes a year to implement that idea.” — Frédéric Brunner