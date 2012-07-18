Tom Adamski: How do you renew your spirit?

“I renew my spirit by trying to get purely in the moment. It’s a strategy I call ‘Focus to Forget.’ There’s so much anxiety about what’s going to happen in the future, in business, next week and next month. It’s really refreshing to get right in the moment and enjoy exactly what you are doing: prayer, spending time with my family, playing music, surfing, those are ways that I can enjoy exactly what I’m doing at that moment and look back at my life and really realize how thankful I am.” — Tom Adamski