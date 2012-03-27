Aaron Kwittken: How do you renew your spirit?

“I think the best way to renew your spirit is to focus on what you have, not what you lost or don’t have. Then very quickly move towards plan-building mode to determine in a very linear way, but also with as much creativity as possible, how you’ll be able to get to that place where you were beforehand. And that place can be different things for different people; it might be a profit target, it might be a revenue target, it might be a success metric on behalf of a client. But the best way to do it is to focus on what works, then how you apply what worked in the past to what could work in the future.” — Aaron Kwittken
