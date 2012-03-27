advertisement
Chuck Jones: Can anyone be creative?

By Chuck Jones1 minute Read

“I absolutely believe that anyone has the capacity to be creative. The key is to create the right kind of environment for people to express that creativity. And to provide them the tools and support they need to learn how to be creative. I think in many ways creativity is a continuum, and depending on where your creative needs are on that continuum, you need to provide the right kinds of tools and support.” — Chuck Jones

