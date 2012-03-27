Alan E. Hall: When is the right time to start a business?

“You have the ability to executive a business plan with excellence. Often, entrepreneurs tell me their idea is worth millions. My response is that an idea is worth nothing until it is nurtured, grown, and commercialized–and adopted by customers. With a plan in hand, the next need is for superior preparation and execution. Preparation includes organizing and marshaling assets; it includes training, educating, and the testing employees; and the development of process, policies, and procedures. The preparation stage of a business cannot be overlooked.” — Alan E. Hall