Shannon Schuyler: How do you attract talent?

“Many people believe the nurturing and retaining talent is all about human resources and what you do for your people. But I would argue it has a lot do do with corporate responsibility. We know that millennials today–we have a lot of millennials at PwC–want to do something that is socially responsible. And finding something beyond their normal job, whether it accounting or tax work, but what they can do to give back and really make their work meaningful, really is something that makes them want to stay and want to be a part of the organization in the long term.” — Shannon Schuyler