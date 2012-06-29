Alan E. Hall: What was your greatest start-up lesson?

“In the 1980s i was part of a startup company with a big-name backer. The company spent a lot of energy improving its product, but no energy on marketing or sales. With no revenue in sight, the company failed. I was haunted by the reason for that failure. So in my next company, I created an outsource sales force, Marketstar. Now I am working to channel the success of that company for resources and launching pads for other entrepreneurs. I call it economic development through entrepreneurship. Ultimately, I want to help other entrepreneurs learn from these experiences too.” — Alan E. Hall