Jim McCarthy: How do you fire someone?

“Nobody likes firing people; it’s pretty unpleasant. But you can’t let your feelings interfere with you doing a good job. A good job, in my opinion, is concise, direct, and with respect for the feelings of the person being fired. To do that, the first thing you go to do is absolutely avoid beating around the bush. The first words out of your mouth should be something like, ‘John, your employment at this company has been terminated as of today.’ Then you move on to the logistics of what is going to happen to them next, and then you give them time and space to gather themselves and make a dignified exit. Firing people is never fun, but it’s important, so do it right.” — Jim McCarthy