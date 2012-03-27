advertisement
Ed Braswell: What’s the one thing you wish you knew before you started your company?

Ed Braswell

“When I started my last company, the knowledge I wish I had then that I have now is that I thought through the capital needs on a longer term basis. The original ideas in the products and services you deliver morph into greater ideas, capital resources become necessary, human capital is something you always need to continue to invest in. So I would ask any entrepreneur to think about the longer term capital needs and to think broader than what’s on the surface.” — Ed Braswell

