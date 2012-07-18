Kris Fuchs and Maria Sepulveda : What have you learned from collaborating with others?

“Kris and I are somewhat opposites. We don’t overlap in our talents and what we do. I think that’s important in any relationship, so you each can keep to you your independently, but at the same time, by having that common goal, you have that togetherness. So, to be able to do both, allow the other person to grow as well, because if you are both growing, everybody grows. And it’s been unbelievable. And it’s everything we wanted, and we are going to continue doing this, for many, many years.” — Maria Sepulveda