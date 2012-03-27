Charles Best: How do you take innovation off the table and into the market?

“For about the first year, year and a half, my students were our staff members, my classroom was our office. And we got off the ground through old-school methods, like handwriting letters to people, telling them about what we created. And it wasn’t until our second or third year that I was able to hire one colleague. And during this time, I was still teaching–I taught for five years. So during four of those five years, I was teaching during most of the day, and doing DonorsChoose in the afternoon and evening.” — Charles Best