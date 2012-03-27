Michael Acton Smith: How did you come back from a major setback?

“So with the last little bit of cash we had left, about a million dollars in the bank, we switched horses. I created this crazy kids game called Moshi Monsters. It’s basically Tomogachi meets Facebook for kids. We put it live in 2008 and it’s just grown like crazy; we are now well over 150 million registered users, we add 1 new user every second, we’re in about 200 countries around the world. And it doesn’t look like it’s slowing down.” — Michael Acton Smith