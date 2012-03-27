advertisement
Aaron Kwittken: How do you give difficult feedback to a team leader?

By Aaron Kwittken1 minute Read

“I think the trick to giving difficult feedback to a senior person or anybody who is in a leadership position is to first tell them how they are valued and how they are actually contributing really well to the organization. And then very quickly move into more coaching mode and explain with great specificity and examples, how they can be better, both for themselves and the organization as a whole.” — Aaron Kwittken

