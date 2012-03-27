advertisement
PV Kannan: Has technology changed the way you give feedback?

By PV Kannan1 minute Read

“One think that technology has changed is giving individual feedback or coaching. I still like to do it personally–maybe it’s over the phone or it’s over Skype, but it’s all about helping people learn from what just happened. And my style is to give it right after the events. I am not a big believer in quarterly or annual performance reviews. It’s learning every day and understand what went well and what did not go well.” — PV Kannan

