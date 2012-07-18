advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Lalit Dhingra: Has technology changed the way you give feedback?

By Lalit Dhingra1 minute Read

“Technology has changed the way we do business today. And therefore, we are no longer isolated teams sitting in one location, sharing ideas and thoughts, giving or taking feedback. It’s a global network team environment. And in this environment, the feedback structure has to be hybrid, involving a healthy mix of face to face, as well as our rapidly changing technology platforms.” — Lalit Dhingra

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life