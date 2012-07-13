advertisement
Greg Sebasky: How do you renew your creative spark?

By Greg Sebasky1 minute Read

“Renewing the creative spark really comes from looking at other organizations that are doing things outside of our industry, some cases it’s even looking at a nonprofit organization that has even more idealistic goals than we do as a business. And really looking at analogues in different industries about where innovation is coming from. And trying to bring those learnings back to our industry and our organization.” — Greg Sebasky

