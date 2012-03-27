advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Frédéric Brunner: How do you renew your creative spark?

By Frédéric Brunner1 minute Read

“Renewing a creative spark is really about daydreaming. My dream is about creating the extraordinary. To do that, I look at the world and think what could begin changing, what could I do much better. I think big–and especially, I think beyond business. I look for inspiration in art, in nature, in science. Doing that gives me a lot of new ideas and a ton of energy.” — Frédéric Brunner

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life