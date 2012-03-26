advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Suzanne Greco: How do you take creativity off the table and into the market?

By Suzanne Greco1 minute Read

“We start with that great concept and build a delicious Subway sandwich. And then we test it with our consumers in control environments. Once the product is refined and made to perfection, we then bring it to market, where operators and consumers have input on the sandwiches again. Once we have that all done to perfection, we roll it out nationwide.” — Suzanne Greco

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life