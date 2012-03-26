Nancy Mahon: How do you renew your creative spark?

“At MAC, we have a terrific Viva Glam campaign, where we raise money through the sale of lipstick. And we have been doing that for over 20 years. And the way that we renew our spark, is that about 18 months we have different spokes models, who care about with different issues, we work with them and I talk to them about the issues they care about around HIV and AIDS, and how we might make a bigger difference. Also, we work with the R&D people here, as well as the creative team, to integrate that notion of good into both the product as well as the creative visuals that are made for the campaign.” — Nancy Mahon