Eric Feng: How do you take innovation off the table and into the market?

“So, in my experience there’s two ways that companies get formed. The first is you identify a clear problem you want to go after and solve. The second is you identify an interesting opportunity space that you want to play in. You are not exactly sure what the problem is in that space and you don’t even know what the product looks like, but you just intuitively feel that if you play in that space long enough, good things will happen. And that’s exactly what we decided to do with Erly.” — Eric Feng