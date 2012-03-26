Todd Simon: What do you outsource vs. creating in-house?

“One of the most important things that a manager needs to know is what he doesn’t know. At Omaha Steaks, we are complete control freaks: we own our call center, we own our manufacturing, our distribution, all of our marketing functions–we want to own the customer experience from start to finish. But there are times when we just don’t have the skill set to accomplish what we want to accomplish. Sometimes it’s technological, sometimes it’s creative, sometimes it’s a manufacturing problem we need to solve. And in those instances we need to be brutally honest on what we don’t know, and then we outsource.” — Todd Simon
collectionsNewsletterCurrent Issue
Recommender
The apps, books, movies, music, TV shows, and art are inspiring our some of the most creative people in business this month
Strong Female Lead
The struggles and triumphs of prominent women in leadership positions
Productivity
Productivity tips and hacks
Platform Wars
The major tech ecosystems that battle for our attention and dollars
Tech Forecast
What’s next for hardware, software, and services
Most Innovative Companies
Our annual guide to the businesses that matter the most
Most Creative People
Leaders who are shaping the future of business in creative ways
World Changing Ideas
New workplaces, new food sources, new medicine--even an entirely new economic system
Innovation By Design
Celebrating the best ideas in business
FastCo.Works Studio
An award-winning team of journalists, designers, and videographers who tell brand stories through Fast Company's distinctive lens