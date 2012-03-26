Todd Simon: What do you outsource vs. creating in-house?

“One of the most important things that a manager needs to know is what he doesn’t know. At Omaha Steaks, we are complete control freaks: we own our call center, we own our manufacturing, our distribution, all of our marketing functions–we want to own the customer experience from start to finish. But there are times when we just don’t have the skill set to accomplish what we want to accomplish. Sometimes it’s technological, sometimes it’s creative, sometimes it’s a manufacturing problem we need to solve. And in those instances we need to be brutally honest on what we don’t know, and then we outsource.” — Todd Simon