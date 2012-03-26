advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Bob Ross: What do you wish someone had taught you at your last job?

By Bob Ross1 minute Read

“Well one thing I wish someone had told me at our last company, which was a very high growth company, was to allow people to fail. Back in those days, I didn’t want to allow for a single bad business decision. Quite often, it turns out to be non-collaborative. The learning experience people get from failure has a tremendous impact normally on their careers and on future decisions. I wish someone would’ve told me that; that’s the one thing.” — Bob Ross

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life