Arno Harris: What quote, lyric or line from a movie inspires you?

“One of the quotes that I find inspiring as a leader comes from John F. Kennedy, and it was a remark that, ‘Leadership and learning are indispensable to one another.’ What I think is inspiring in that, is the view that for leaders to be effective, they have to be curious about the outside world. They have to be interested in what are the threats and the opportunities out there, over the horizon, that might have an impact on the business. And how do we begin to learn about those, figure out what do they mean, and ultimately do something about them.” — Arno Harris
