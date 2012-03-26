Doug Ulman: how do you make someone less afraid to share their ideas?

“We all are afraid of things. We all have phobias, we all have things in our lives that are terrifying. But the reality is, you have a look at the opportunity. And you can’t dwell on this, ‘Why me?’ Or, ‘Why is this happening?’ You have to look for solutions. And that ultimately will allow you to overcome your fear. I am mortified of flying and I do it three or four days a week, because there’s something more important. And I can’t be paralyzed by this massive phobia that I have.” — Doug Ulman