Doug Ulman: How can teams lead themselves?

“As an athlete myself, teams have always been so important. I think the world has been bigger than it needs to be. And social media, in many regards, has brought the opportunity for teams all over the world to work together on projects. If you give people an easy way for them to connect to one another, around something they are passionate about, they will do 100% of the time. The only times people don’t act, is when they just don’t know how or they don’t have the tools to. So for us, playing the conduit role in bringing people together to solve problems that we can’t dream of or even imagine, has been phenomenal. It shows you the good in people all over the world.” — Doug Ulman