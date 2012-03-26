advertisement
Doug Ulman: How do you prepare for a presentation in a board room?

By Doug Ulman1 minute Read

“Well, I’m a big believer in over-preparing for presentations. Because you only get one chance. When you are dealing with an issue as important as our mission, and you’re wanting to reach more and more people and inspiring them to take action, you have to be over-prepared, in my opinion. So knowing your audience, knowing the key messages, and telling stories that empower and inspire people to want to be part of that community.” — Doug Ulman

