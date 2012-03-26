advertisement
Doug Ulman: What’s the difference between an idea and an opportunity?

By Doug Ulman1 minute Read

“Well, I think we all have tons of opportunities, and so trying to figure out which ideas to pursue is often the biggest challenge. In our world, it’s figuring out the ideas that could have have the most impact. And so sifting through the opportunity and figuring out what are the big ideas, the really big ideas that could be transformational.” — Doug Ulman

